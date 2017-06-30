Maintenance assessment fee fight flares up
After 15 years of trying, residents of San Diego's Del Cerro neighborhood may finally have a maintenance assessment district to call their own. Maintenance assessment districts are mechanisms wherein property owners within a certain area pay extra on monthly property tax bills to fund neighborhood improvements.
