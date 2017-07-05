Leslie Odom Jr. talks Aaron Burr, San Diego and life after 'Hamilton'
Leslie Odom Jr. performs during a rehearsal with the Boston Pops. Odom will be in San Diego on Friday and Saturday for outdoor concerts with the San Diego Symphony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Imperial Beach Jukebox (Jun '12)
|43 min
|Musikologist
|17
|iphone 5 charger needed to upload unwanted pics...
|3 hr
|Andy Griffith
|2
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|6 hr
|ggg
|15
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|Mon
|DrLilly
|155
|fraud alert: solid solutions 24/7 towing (Feb '15)
|Jul 3
|notapplicable
|2
|Violating Boarders Without a Press Pass Wild Fi...
|Jul 2
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jul 2
|Kitty
|302
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC