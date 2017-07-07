History's Hit Drama Series VIKINGS Returns to San Diego Comic-Con This July

HISTORY's hit drama series VIKINGS returns to San Diego Comic-Con with several exciting opportunities for fans including: a cast panel with new exclusive season five footage; a bona fide VIKINGS longship set ablaze in the San Diego Bay; a booth on the convention floor; drinking horn giveaways; an exclusive SDCC comic book and an elaborate funeral procession through downtown San Diego. Additionally, HISTORY's new scripted drama "Knightfall" which centers on the elite and mysterious military order of the Knights Templar, starring Tom Cullen, will make its SDCC debut with a "Knightfall: Guardians of the Gear" outside activation and a "Knightfall" inspired comic book entitled "Truth & Lies."

