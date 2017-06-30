Hear ye! Hear ye! New San Diego concerts

"This show may have set a record for me in terms of fewest days between booking and show date," says AMSDconcerts honcho Carey Driscoll of the John Jorgenson Quintet event happening July 29 at host auditorium Sweetwater High School . AMSD kicked off its intimate concert series in 2003, going on to host over 600 performances, featuring both acclaimed and obscure touring acts, at area venues including a couple of moonlighting churches.

