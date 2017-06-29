Greening up Balboa Park: 500 trees to...

Greening up Balboa Park: 500 trees to replace those felled by drought

Eucalypus trees, ubiquitous throughout Balboa Park, will get some other species as neighbors under the Tree Balboa Park program that starts with 500 new plantings this fall. Eucalypus trees, ubiquitous throughout Balboa Park, will get some other species as neighbors under the Tree Balboa Park program that starts with 500 new plantings this fall.

