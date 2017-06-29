Greening up Balboa Park: 500 trees to replace those felled by drought
Eucalypus trees, ubiquitous throughout Balboa Park, will get some other species as neighbors under the Tree Balboa Park program that starts with 500 new plantings this fall. Eucalypus trees, ubiquitous throughout Balboa Park, will get some other species as neighbors under the Tree Balboa Park program that starts with 500 new plantings this fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|2 hr
|ggg
|15
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|Mon
|DrLilly
|155
|fraud alert: solid solutions 24/7 towing (Feb '15)
|Mon
|notapplicable
|2
|Violating Boarders Without a Press Pass Wild Fi...
|Sun
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jul 2
|Kitty
|302
|Review: Chula Vista Taxi Liberty (Apr '12)
|Jun 29
|San Diego
|124
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jun 29
|Billy Goat
|119
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC