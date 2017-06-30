Golf balls careen from San Diego cour...

Golf balls careen from San Diego courses, causing damage, pain

Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

A scientist at Scripps Research Institute was standing outside on the campus last July when she was struck by an errant golf ball from the City of San Diego's adjacent Torrey Pines Golf Course, according to a new lawsuit. The institute's worker's compensation insurer, Zenith Insurance Company, filed the lawsuit against the city in May in San Diego Superior Court.

