Firefighters get a visit from the baby they helped deliver
San Diego firefighters who helped deliver a child in Sorrento Mesa received a visit Thursday from the newborn and his grateful parents. The crew from San Diego Station 41 were called upon to deliver a baby in the back seat of a North County couple's car.
