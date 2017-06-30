Driver accused of hitting motorcycle cop ordered to stand trial

A San Marcos man accused of running down a motorcycle officer with a car while the lawman was conducting a traffic stop near Buddy Todd Park in Oceanside was ordered Thursday to stand trial on a charge of premeditated attempted murder of a peace officer. Roberto Ignacio Flores, 26, is charged in the attack on Oceanside police Officer Brad Hunter, a 29-year veteran of the department.

