Driver accused of hitting motorcycle cop ordered to stand trial
A San Marcos man accused of running down a motorcycle officer with a car while the lawman was conducting a traffic stop near Buddy Todd Park in Oceanside was ordered Thursday to stand trial on a charge of premeditated attempted murder of a peace officer. Roberto Ignacio Flores, 26, is charged in the attack on Oceanside police Officer Brad Hunter, a 29-year veteran of the department.
