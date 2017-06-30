Actress and comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes to light up County Fair stage

You might remember her for her hilarious character portrayals on the sketch comedy show "Mad TV" or you may have seen her stand-up specials on Comedy Central or Netflix. Once Tuesday's fireworks quiet down, actress and comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes is bringing the ruckus to a stage at the County Fair in Del Mar. Johnson-Reyes rose to popularity on the stage with her impression of a Vietnamese nail salon worker.

