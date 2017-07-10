100 years of Navy medicine in San Diego

One hundred years ago, according to Navy lore, the United States entered World War I and opened a troop training camp in San Diego, complete with a budding naval dispensary. It's now a 6,600-employee economic powerhouse for the city.

