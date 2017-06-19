Zoo Day: San Diego Zoo Safari Park kicks off Summer Safari
News 8's Ashley Jacobs introduces us to a smorgasbord of exciting entertainment from around the globe as the San Diego Zoo Safari Park kicks off Summer Safari fun. Plus, you get a close look at some of the Safari Park's animal ambassadors, such as an alligator, cheetah, or other rare and exotic species.
