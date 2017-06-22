Woman linked to drug lord 'El Chapo' arrested at San Diego border

A former Mexican legislator who has been linked to notorious cartel leader Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is scheduled to appear in San Diego federal court Thursday after being arrested at the border. The U.S. Attorney's Office in San Diego said Lucero Guadalupe Sanchez Lopez was detained about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Otay Mesa Cross Border Xpress, a bridge that connects Tijuana's A.L Rodriguez International Airport with San Diego.

