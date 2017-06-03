Woman fires gun, is arrested after 4-hour SWAT standoff
A San Diego police SWAT team surrounded a Valencia Park home Saturday morning after a woman fired a gunshot. She refused to come out for four hours, then surrendered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12)
|33 min
|amp 78
|47
|Environmental group targets border wall, says p...
|4 hr
|EMMETT TILL
|17
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|Dandy
|266
|Online Dating and Cheating (Jun '07)
|8 hr
|Jenny1122
|15
|Too Many Deletions
|Fri
|Melissa
|3
|Review: Infinity Design and Build Inc
|Jun 1
|roni b
|1
|Review: Quick Lock and Pick
|May 31
|Intotheday
|6
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC