Woman busted at border with drugs in body cavity

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers said they intercepted 546 pounds of drugs worth $2.5 million last weekend, including two bundles of methamphetamine hidden in a woman's body cavity. On Friday, CBP officers inspected a Nissan Pathfinder occupied by a Mexican national and a 17-year-old U.S. citizen at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

