Woman busted at border with drugs in body cavity
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers said they intercepted 546 pounds of drugs worth $2.5 million last weekend, including two bundles of methamphetamine hidden in a woman's body cavity. On Friday, CBP officers inspected a Nissan Pathfinder occupied by a Mexican national and a 17-year-old U.S. citizen at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 10News.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mon
|Softy
|281
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|Mon
|Vito
|5
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Mon
|Vito
|4
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|Mon
|Youfailedmonkey
|153
|San Diego County Fair
|Jun 11
|Mohammad el Baradie
|1
|Review: online-versandapo
|Jun 9
|Littlebigrig961966
|2
|Environmental group targets border wall, says p...
|Jun 8
|Trump Trump Trump
|20
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC