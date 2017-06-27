Woman arrested after driving on trolley tracks
SAN DIEGO - A woman was arrested Monday night after she was seen driving her car down trolley tracks near a Morena-area trolley station. San Diego police said they received reports at about 11 p.m. of a car driving nearly a half-mile down the tracks at speeds of up to 30 mph near the Morena/Linda Vista station in the 5100 block of Linda Vista Road.
