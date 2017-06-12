Westbound SR-52 to southbound I-805 connector to close Sunday morning
Freeway maintenance crews will close the connector ramp from westbound state Route 52 to southbound Interstate 805 in Kearny Mesa this weekend, according to Caltrans officials. The closure was scheduled for Sunday from 3 a.m. until 9 a.m. to repair a guardrail, according to spokesman Steven Schultz.
