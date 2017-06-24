Watch out for horse pies on Dead Horse Trail
Merigan Fire Road was the main road for a ranch owned by Dr. Haig Merigan, a pharmacist and dentist. His family lived and rode horses in La Mesa until it became difficult to ride due to suburban development.
