'Very Strong' Shark Attack Survivor Improving: Doc

"She's actually very amazing, for everything she's been through," Scripps La Jolla trauma surgeon Gail Tominaga, M.D., said of shark attack survivor Leeann Ericson, who continues to recover after her April 29 shark attack. Ericson was swimming in the waters off San Onofre State Beach near Camp Pendleton when she was attacked by a shark who ripped through her right side and buttocks.

