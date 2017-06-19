U-T Community Board ready to begin

U-T Community Board ready to begin

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Back in September the Union-Tribune began to form a community advisory board led by Community Opinion Editor Blanca Gonzalez. Since then, the board has filled its 16 member positions and is preparing for a public forum later this summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 3 hr Crip 284
Comcast is Worse Than You Think 4 hr Main Street 7
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine 17 hr Had Enough 1
Loan Shark, loan lender, Loan Offer (Jul '15) 21 hr Chi 2
Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07) Sun D West 83
News California aims to quash immigration detention ... Sun Solarman 2
Review: Quick Lock and Pick Jun 16 germitch 7
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for San Diego County was issued at June 19 at 1:42PM PDT

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Cuba
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. North Korea
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,717 • Total comments across all topics: 281,878,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC