Trumpa s border wall inches toward reality with plans for San Diego prototypes

As debate in the nation's capital has focused on health care, Russia and secret tapes, President Donald Trump's signature proposal - building a “big, beautiful wall” on America's southern border - has faded from the spotlight. But preparations are quietly moving forward to start the first wall-related construction on California soil in the next few months, in an effort to translate campaign rally applause lines into cold, hard concrete.

