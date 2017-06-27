Trump border wall construction to sta...

Trump border wall construction to start in San Diego by September

13 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Construction of prototypes for President Trump 's Mexico border wall will be completed by September in San Diego, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Tuesday at a press conference in Washington. D.C. Four to eight 30-foot tall prototypes at the U.S. Mexican border will take 30 days to build, said Ronald Vitiello, acting deputy commissioner of Customs and Border Protection.

