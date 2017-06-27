Trump administration plans border wall models in summer
The agency in charge of U.S. border security plans to start building prototypes for President Donald Trump's proposed wall with Mexico later this summer. Ronald Vitiello, Customs and Border Protection's acting deputy commissioner, said Tuesday that four to eight companies will get contracts for prototypes in San Diego that could be models for the roughly 2,000-mile border.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|1 hr
|Lisancali
|157
|Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07)
|1 hr
|Lisancali
|84
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|20 hr
|Dimitri
|6
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|20 hr
|Dimitri
|11
|racist white americans hate "brown" people (May '07)
|Tue
|Dave
|380
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Kelly
|299
|Review: Sea World San Diego
|Mon
|SEA WORLD SAN DIEGO
|85
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC