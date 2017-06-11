Thousands march in downtown San Diego...

Thousands march in downtown San Diego for LGBT rights, joining rallies across the nation

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Thousands of people in dozens of cities around the country held rallies on Sunday as part of the Equality March for Unity and Pride, including in San Diego where more than 5,000 people participated. Thousands of people in dozens of cities around the country held rallies on Sunday as part of the Equality March for Unity and Pride, including in San Diego where more than 5,000 people participated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
San Diego County Fair 14 hr Mohammad el Baradie 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Sun Ron 274
Review: online-versandapo Fri Littlebigrig961966 2
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Jun 9 Suzy Q 3
News Environmental group targets border wall, says p... Jun 8 Trump Trump Trump 20
News Ocean Beach drowning ruled accident by drowning Jun 7 sheila moyers 1
Eyelash Technician Jun 6 Link_of_Lync 3
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,894 • Total comments across all topics: 281,697,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC