The Eight Best Places to Eat on the D...

The Eight Best Places to Eat on the Drive from L.A. to San Diego

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Eater

The road from LA to San Diego has plenty of variations depending on the point of departure. There are plenty of freeways to take from L.A. to San Diego, including the 710, 110, and 405.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 2 hr Jessie 280
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 4 hr Vito 5
Comcast is Worse Than You Think 4 hr Vito 4
Poll IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08) 9 hr Youfailedmonkey 153
San Diego County Fair Sun Mohammad el Baradie 1
Review: online-versandapo Jun 9 Littlebigrig961966 2
News Environmental group targets border wall, says p... Jun 8 Trump Trump Trump 20
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,969 • Total comments across all topics: 281,710,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC