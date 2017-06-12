Tests find that most midsize SUVs have unsafe headlights

More than half of the midsize SUVs tested by an insurance industry group were found to have unsafe headlights that did not light up the road far enough or caused glare for oncoming drivers. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says it tested 37 midsize SUVs and only two received a "good" rating: the 2017 Volvo XC60 and 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.