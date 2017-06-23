Tesloop: Go between San Diego and LA for about $50 (or less), while riding in a Tesla
Given the notorious traffic conditions on I-5 - not to mention the hassle and high price of parking your car during your trip at the airport parking lot - chances are, you would quickly toss that idea out the window. But let's say a ridesharing service could pick you up from your neighborhood Starbucks and drop you off at or near LAX for about $50, maybe less.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loan Shark, loan lender, Loan Offer (Jul '15)
|6 hr
|Chi
|3
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|20 hr
|Opinion
|298
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|Fri
|MsAngelo
|5
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Fri
|MsAngelo
|10
|racist white americans hate "brown" people (May '07)
|Jun 21
|jtr119
|379
|San Diego County Fair
|Jun 20
|Jon Rose
|2
|California aims to quash immigration detention ...
|Jun 18
|Solarman
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC