Tesloop: Go between San Diego and LA for about $50 (or less), while riding in a Tesla

Given the notorious traffic conditions on I-5 - not to mention the hassle and high price of parking your car during your trip at the airport parking lot - chances are, you would quickly toss that idea out the window. But let's say a ridesharing service could pick you up from your neighborhood Starbucks and drop you off at or near LAX for about $50, maybe less.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.