Ten Commandments monument installed at Arkansas Capitol
Workers installed a Ten Commandments monument outside Arkansas' Capitol on Tuesday, two years after lawmakers approved a measure permitting the privately funded statue on state grounds. The 6-foot-tall , 6,000-pound monument was installed on the southwest lawn of the Capitol with little fanfare and no advance notice.
