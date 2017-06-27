Ten Commandments monument installed a...

Ten Commandments monument installed at Arkansas Capitol

Workers installed a Ten Commandments monument outside Arkansas' Capitol on Tuesday, two years after lawmakers approved a measure permitting the privately funded statue on state grounds. The 6-foot-tall , 6,000-pound monument was installed on the southwest lawn of the Capitol with little fanfare and no advance notice.

