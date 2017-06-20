Synchrony Financial Rock 'n' Roll San...

Synchrony Financial Rock 'n' Roll San Diego Kicks Off 20 Years Running with 5K

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Competitor Magazine

Synchrony Financial Rock 'n' Roll San Diego kicked off race weekend with the 5K on Saturday. Thousands of runners toed the start line, which took place in Balboa Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Competitor Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12) 9 hr amp 78 47
News Environmental group targets border wall, says p... 13 hr EMMETT TILL 17
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 15 hr Dandy 266
Online Dating and Cheating (Jun '07) 17 hr Jenny1122 15
Too Many Deletions Fri Melissa 3
Review: Infinity Design and Build Inc Jun 1 roni b 1
Review: Quick Lock and Pick May 31 Intotheday 6
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Climate Change
  2. Microsoft
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,292 • Total comments across all topics: 281,507,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC