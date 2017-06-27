Swell Soda makes splash in San Diego

Swell Soda makes splash in San Diego

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

San Diego is known for its craft beer scene, but one local business owner is hoping to quench area thirst with another beverage. Craft soda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08) 6 hr Lisancali 157
Garbage Diggers........ (Aug '07) 6 hr Lisancali 84
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine Tue Dimitri 6
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Tue Dimitri 11
racist white americans hate "brown" people (May '07) Tue Dave 380
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Tue Kelly 299
Review: Sea World San Diego Mon SEA WORLD SAN DIEGO 85
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,335 • Total comments across all topics: 282,094,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC