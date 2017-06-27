Suspect sought in Encanto sexual assault

Suspect sought in Encanto sexual assault

Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

Police are offering a reward and seeking the public's help to identify the suspect in a sexual assault last month in the Encanto neighborhood. The victim told police the incident occurred May 21 while she was sleeping in a mobile home parked in the driveway outside a residence in the 500 block of 60th Street, San Diego County Crime Stoppers officer Mark Herring said.

