Suspect sought in Encanto sexual assault

Police are offering a reward and seeking the public's help to identify the suspect in a sexual assault last month in the Encanto neighborhood. The victim told police the incident occurred May 21 while she was sleeping in a mobile home parked in the driveway outside a residence in the 500 block of 60th Street, San Diego County Crime Stoppers officer Mark Herring said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.