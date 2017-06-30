Students forced to retake AP exams af...

Students forced to retake AP exams after investigation reveals administrative error

Students and pearnts at Scripps Ranch high School are outraged after learning students will have to retake advanced placement exams taken months ago. School officials said at a news conference Friday that administrative errors during the testing nullified students' results.

