Students forced to retake AP exams after investigation reveals administrative error
Students and pearnts at Scripps Ranch high School are outraged after learning students will have to retake advanced placement exams taken months ago. School officials said at a news conference Friday that administrative errors during the testing nullified students' results.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|14 hr
|Little Louie
|301
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Fri
|F Off Infolinks
|13
|Review: Chula Vista Taxi Liberty (Apr '12)
|Thu
|San Diego
|124
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Thu
|Billy Goat
|119
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|Thu
|Stiffed
|7
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Sexchange
|154
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Jun 28
|Lisancali
|157
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC