Spokeman: Alabama military post on lockdown, possible shooter
A north Alabama military post said in a tweet it was on lockdown Tuesday amid reports of possible active shooter, telling workers to "run hide fight." Redstone Arsenal spokesman Christopher Colster told WAFF-TV in a live broadcast that the base that adjoins the city of Huntsville received reports of a person possibly armed with a weapon at a building on the base.
