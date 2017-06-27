Spokeman: Alabama military post on lo...

Spokeman: Alabama military post on lockdown, possible shooter

3 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

A north Alabama military post said in a tweet it was on lockdown Tuesday amid reports of possible active shooter, telling workers to "run hide fight." Redstone Arsenal spokesman Christopher Colster told WAFF-TV in a live broadcast that the base that adjoins the city of Huntsville received reports of a person possibly armed with a weapon at a building on the base.

