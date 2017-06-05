Special Olympics: San Diego athletes ...

Special Olympics: San Diego athletes head to the summer games

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

More than 100 athletes from San Diego are heading to Long Beach this weekend for the Special Olympics Summer games. Kent Menendez of Cardiff and Heidi Sand are two of the San Diego area athletes who will participate in this weekend's games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: online-versandapo 15 hr Littlebigrig961966 2
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 20 hr Dino 272
Comcast is Worse Than You Think 21 hr Suzy Q 3
News Environmental group targets border wall, says p... Thu Trump Trump Trump 20
News Ocean Beach drowning ruled accident by drowning Jun 7 sheila moyers 1
Eyelash Technician Jun 6 Link_of_Lync 3
Online Dating and Cheating (Jun '07) Jun 6 Capone 16
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,721 • Total comments across all topics: 281,654,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC