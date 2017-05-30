Someone took 15 hedgehogs, put them in a trash bag and threw them away in California
This Thursday, June 1, 2017 photo provided by the County of San Diego shows one of the nine hedgehogs, now under the care of County Animal Services after they were rescued Thursday, from a trash can in Ocean Beach, Calif. This Thursday, June 1, 2017 photo provided by the County of San Diego shows one of the nine hedgehogs, now under the care of County Animal Services after they were rescued Thursday, from a trash can in Ocean Beach, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Online Dating and Cheating (Jun '07)
|1 hr
|Jenny1122
|15
|Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12)
|5 hr
|optokaiba
|43
|Environmental group targets border wall, says p...
|7 hr
|Frogface Kate
|16
|Too Many Deletions
|17 hr
|Melissa
|3
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|17 hr
|Melissa
|264
|Review: Infinity Design and Build Inc
|Thu
|roni b
|1
|Review: Quick Lock and Pick
|Wed
|Intotheday
|6
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC