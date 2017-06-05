Shots Fired at 24 Hour Fitness Gym in...

Shots Fired at 24 Hour Fitness Gym in Kearny Mesa

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: NBC San Diego

San Diego Police are investigating a shooting outside a 24 Huor Fitness gym on Balboa Avenue. NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ocean Beach drowning ruled accident by drowning Wed sheila moyers 1
Eyelash Technician Tue Link_of_Lync 3
Online Dating and Cheating (Jun '07) Tue Capone 16
Three Witnesses Jun 5 Tim Shey 1
Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc Jun 4 Sanara 1
News Environmental group targets border wall, says p... Jun 4 Frogface Kate 18
News 200 cows take over downtown San Diego streets i... Jun 4 BiggBunyon 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Climate Change
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,460 • Total comments across all topics: 281,604,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC