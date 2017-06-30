See the Stanley Cup and meet NHL's Ruhwedel
You've probably taken a spin class before, but a new studio is adding a new spin to the classic workout. They're turning a fitness studio into a venue that resembles a club so your exercise feels like a concert! You've probably taken a spin class before, but a new studio is adding a new spin to the classic workout.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|10 hr
|Little Louie
|301
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Fri
|F Off Infolinks
|13
|Review: Chula Vista Taxi Liberty (Apr '12)
|Thu
|San Diego
|124
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Thu
|Billy Goat
|119
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|Thu
|Stiffed
|7
|IS santee still a Racist Town? (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Sexchange
|154
|Comcast is a horrible place to work (Jun '08)
|Jun 28
|Lisancali
|157
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC