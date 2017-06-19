Scripps celebrates new diabetes center

Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista is the new home of the Woltman Family Diabetes Care and Prevention Center, which will house education and research efforts focusing on Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. The 1,100-square-foot center, located at 450 Fourth Ave., comes with a large education classroom, two individual patient rooms where patients can be seen one-on-one, and office space spread across the first and fourth floors.

