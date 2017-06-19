Scripps celebrates new diabetes center
Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista is the new home of the Woltman Family Diabetes Care and Prevention Center, which will house education and research efforts focusing on Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. The 1,100-square-foot center, located at 450 Fourth Ave., comes with a large education classroom, two individual patient rooms where patients can be seen one-on-one, and office space spread across the first and fourth floors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star News.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loan Shark, loan lender, Loan Offer (Jul '15)
|Sat
|Chi
|3
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Fri
|Opinion
|298
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|Fri
|MsAngelo
|5
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Fri
|MsAngelo
|10
|racist white americans hate "brown" people (May '07)
|Jun 21
|jtr119
|379
|Stockton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Jun 21
|Lisancali
|4
|San Diego County Fair
|Jun 20
|Jon Rose
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC