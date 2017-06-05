Say goodbye to asbestos and fault lin...

Say goodbye to asbestos and fault lines. New $555 million courthouse dedicated in San Diego

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

A dedication ceremony was held Monday for the new $555.5 million Central Courthouse in downtown San Diego. More than 350 invited guests, including judges, lawyers and local politicians, attended.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Eyelash Technician 2 hr Sunkissedpaige 2
Three Witnesses 18 hr Tim Shey 1
Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc Sun Sanara 1
News Environmental group targets border wall, says p... Sun Frogface Kate 18
News 200 cows take over downtown San Diego streets i... Sun BiggBunyon 1
Online Dating and Cheating (Jun '07) Jun 3 Jenny1122 15
Review: Infinity Design and Build Inc Jun 1 roni b 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,035 • Total comments across all topics: 281,554,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC