San Diego's best doughnut is ...

San Diego's best doughnut is ...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Friday was National Doughnut Day, the one day all year Americans are required to partake of this pastry, so we set out to save you the headache of deciding which doughnut would give you a stomach ache. Our approach was hardly scientific: We asked for your favorite San Diego doughnut shop on Facebook and Twitter, and you told us.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Environmental group targets border wall, says p... 5 hr Denizen_Kate 6
Too Many Deletions 5 hr ed de bevick 2
Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12) 6 hr Seff 42
Review: Infinity Design and Build Inc Thu roni b 1
Review: Quick Lock and Pick Wed Intotheday 6
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Wed Barry 262
News Officials: 9 Calif. Boys Watched Porn, Masturba... (Jun '12) May 29 bois room 4
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,074 • Total comments across all topics: 281,469,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC