San Diego's best doughnut is ...
Friday was National Doughnut Day, the one day all year Americans are required to partake of this pastry, so we set out to save you the headache of deciding which doughnut would give you a stomach ache. Our approach was hardly scientific: We asked for your favorite San Diego doughnut shop on Facebook and Twitter, and you told us.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Environmental group targets border wall, says p...
|5 hr
|Denizen_Kate
|6
|Too Many Deletions
|5 hr
|ed de bevick
|2
|Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12)
|6 hr
|Seff
|42
|Review: Infinity Design and Build Inc
|Thu
|roni b
|1
|Review: Quick Lock and Pick
|Wed
|Intotheday
|6
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Barry
|262
|Officials: 9 Calif. Boys Watched Porn, Masturba... (Jun '12)
|May 29
|bois room
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC