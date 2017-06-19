San Diego sees jump in rattlesnake re...

San Diego sees jump in rattlesnake reports

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: 10News

Reports of rattlesnake encounters in San Diego County have spiked so far this year, as residents are just beginning to enjoy the summer months. County officials have received at least 665 rattlesnake calls since the beginning of the year, compared to 549 during the same period last year, according to Daniel DeSousa, director at the county Department of Animal Services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 10News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 2 hr Epidemic 293
racist white americans hate "brown" people (May '07) 22 hr jtr119 379
Stockton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Wed Lisancali 4
San Diego County Fair Tue Jon Rose 2
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Jun 20 Andora 9
Loan Shark, loan lender, Loan Offer (Jul '15) Jun 18 Chi 2
News California aims to quash immigration detention ... Jun 18 Solarman 2
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,816 • Total comments across all topics: 281,951,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC