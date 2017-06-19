San Diego sees jump in rattlesnake reports
Reports of rattlesnake encounters in San Diego County have spiked so far this year, as residents are just beginning to enjoy the summer months. County officials have received at least 665 rattlesnake calls since the beginning of the year, compared to 549 during the same period last year, according to Daniel DeSousa, director at the county Department of Animal Services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 10News.
Add your comments below
San Diego Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Epidemic
|293
|racist white americans hate "brown" people (May '07)
|22 hr
|jtr119
|379
|Stockton Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Wed
|Lisancali
|4
|San Diego County Fair
|Tue
|Jon Rose
|2
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Jun 20
|Andora
|9
|Loan Shark, loan lender, Loan Offer (Jul '15)
|Jun 18
|Chi
|2
|California aims to quash immigration detention ...
|Jun 18
|Solarman
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC