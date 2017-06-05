San Diego mayor uses veto to restore ...

San Diego mayor uses veto to restore $5M for November special election

Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

Mayor Kevin Faulconer on Friday used his power of veto to restored $5 million in funding for a potential November special election into the city of San Diego's budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The $3.6 billion spending plan was approved Monday night by the City Council, after it redirected the election money into other areas.

