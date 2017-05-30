San Diego mayor pushes for special election on hotel tax increase
Facing lukewarm support for his plan for a November special election on expanding the San Diego Convention Center and renovating the Qualcomm Stadium property, Mayor Kevin Faulconer Thursday called on the City Council to keep $5 million in election funding in the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. The City Council could vote on adopting the $3.6 billion spending plan at Monday's meeting and can still make some adjustments. Concentrating on the convention center and homelessness in a series of media interviews, the mayor said his plan to hike the hotel room tax would raise money to pay for expansion and fund homeless programs and street repairs.
