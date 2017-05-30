San Diego mayor pushes for special election on hotel tax increase

Facing lukewarm support for his plan for a November special election on expanding the San Diego Convention Center and renovating the Qualcomm Stadium property, Mayor Kevin Faulconer Thursday called on the City Council to keep $5 million in election funding in the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. The City Council could vote on adopting the $3.6 billion spending plan at Monday's meeting and can still make some adjustments. Concentrating on the convention center and homelessness in a series of media interviews, the mayor said his plan to hike the hotel room tax would raise money to pay for expansion and fund homeless programs and street repairs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.