San Diego mayor pushes for special el...

San Diego mayor pushes for special election on hotel tax increase

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

Facing lukewarm support for his plan for a November special election on expanding the San Diego Convention Center and renovating the Qualcomm Stadium property, Mayor Kevin Faulconer Thursday called on the City Council to keep $5 million in election funding in the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. The City Council could vote on adopting the $3.6 billion spending plan at Monday's meeting and can still make some adjustments. Concentrating on the convention center and homelessness in a series of media interviews, the mayor said his plan to hike the hotel room tax would raise money to pay for expansion and fund homeless programs and street repairs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Environmental group targets border wall, says p... 8 min Buybull Mullahs 3
Review: Infinity Design and Build Inc 10 hr roni b 1
Review: Quick Lock and Pick 20 hr Intotheday 6
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Wed Barry 262
Gay men wanting to Skype ;) (May '12) Tue optokaiba 41
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 May 30 Capone 4
News Officials: 9 Calif. Boys Watched Porn, Masturba... (Jun '12) May 29 bois room 4
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,100 • Total comments across all topics: 281,448,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC