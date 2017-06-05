San Diego marijuana enforcement turning toward delivery services
The city of San Diego is beginning to shift its enforcement of illegal marijuana operations to unpermitted delivery services, which are proliferating throughout the region, officials said Wednesday. Phil Rath, who represents legal marijuana outlets in San Diego, estimated that at least 100 illegal delivery services are operating in the area.
