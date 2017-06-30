San Diego Humane Society offer free m...

San Diego Humane Society offer free microchips for pets Friday

13 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-am

The San Diego Humane Society will offer free microchips for pets Friday in advance of Independence Day, when animals often run away in fear of fireworks, and the county of San Diego will provide free microchips at its three locations through the weekend. Last year, nearly 60 dogs ended up at County Animal Services on the Fourth of July and the first few days after the holiday.

