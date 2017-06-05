San Diego grads named NASA astronaut ...

San Diego grads named NASA astronaut candidates

NASA named University of San Diego graduates Matthew Dominick and Jonny Kim and the University of California at San Diego graduate Robb Kulin, and 9 others, to the space program's 2017 astronaut candidate class out of a record 18,300 applicants. The trio will now take part in two years of training before being able to take assignments for missions aboard the International Space Station, launching into space on spacecraft built by commercial companies, and flying deep space missions.

