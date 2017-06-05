San Diego Food Bank: School's Out, Hunger's Not
Thousands of children in San Diego County who rely on school meal programs will face the threat of hunger this summer, but those that want to help change this can support the San Diego Food Bank 's School's Out Hunger's Not Summer Food Drive. The drive is going on through June 30 and is collecting food to help feed children living in poverty who otherwise may go hungry at home once school is out for the summer.
