San Diego County's apartment vacancy rate plunges to 3.7%
San Diego's tight housing market squeezed renters this spring as the county's apartment vacancy rate plunged to 3.7 percent, down from 5.4 percent last fall, the San Diego County Apartment Association reported Monday. In the city of San Diego, the vacancy rate was 3.3 percent.
