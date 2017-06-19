San Diego County Water Authority appr...

San Diego County Water Authority approves 3.7% rate hike

8 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

Rates charged by the San Diego County Water Authority to its 24 member agencies in the region will increase 3.7 percent next year, according to a budget approved Thursday by the authority's Board of Directors. The SDCWA said the rate hike is the smallest in the past decade.

