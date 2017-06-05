San Diego City Council considers over...

San Diego City Council considers overriding Mayor Faulconer's veto on special election

The City Council is scheduled to consider Monday whether to call a special election for November 7 for San Diegans to vote on Mayor Kevin Faulconer's plan to raise hotel room taxes to pay for expansion of the convention center, street repairs and homeless programs. That's where the simplicity ends, however, because the road to this point has been long and winding.

