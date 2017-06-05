San Diego Airport: Food delivery to your gate coming soon
Travelers at Lindbergh Field will soon be able to order food and merchandise via a mobile application and have the items delivered to their gate, San Diego airport officials announced Monday. The airport is targeting an August launch for what's being billed as the first airport-wide service of its kind in the United States.
