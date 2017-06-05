San Diego Airport: Food delivery to y...

San Diego Airport: Food delivery to your gate coming soon

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

Travelers at Lindbergh Field will soon be able to order food and merchandise via a mobile application and have the items delivered to their gate, San Diego airport officials announced Monday. The airport is targeting an August launch for what's being billed as the first airport-wide service of its kind in the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Eyelash Technician 50 min Link_of_Lync 3
Online Dating and Cheating (Jun '07) 5 hr Capone 16
Three Witnesses Mon Tim Shey 1
Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc Sun Sanara 1
News Environmental group targets border wall, says p... Sun Frogface Kate 18
News 200 cows take over downtown San Diego streets i... Sun BiggBunyon 1
Review: Infinity Design and Build Inc Jun 1 roni b 1
See all San Diego Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Forum Now

San Diego Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Diego Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

San Diego, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,575 • Total comments across all topics: 281,562,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC